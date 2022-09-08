For reasons that still escape me, the city council will not even consider the will of the people who, at least 85 % of them by my sampling, want to move the Eden housing project to another site. They want to make the land across L Street from the Legacy apartments a focal point for the city center along with the other community buildings planned there. They would like a park in the center of downtown not four-story apartment buildings.
I happened to be driving down Pacific Avenue today. Those who know where Pacific Avenue intersects Livermore Avenue near the Police Station know that there is a large, abandoned Nob Hill grocery store and parking lot there. Adjacent to the abandoned grocery store are some small shops and a Bingo center. Further down the road toward the skate park, there are other vacant lots. This area, especially the abandoned grocery store and parking lot, is in sore need of revitalization. The area is about the size of the lot currently proposed across L Street for the Eden Housing apartment buildings, so the Eden housing complex could be moved to where the grocery store and its parking lot are with little change in the footprint. No one would object, as it would greatly help the area. It is also very close to downtown.
However, this council is not even considering any moves such as this, much less providing us with a reason it can’t be done. I tried to find out who owns the vacant land and abandoned store. I could not. I wonder if the city already owns it or if whoever does own it, wouldn’t like to get rid of this money pit and eyesore. Hopefully, our new mayor and city council come November will at least listen to the people of Livermore and try to find a much better place for Eden. Housing, something like this, and so keep Livermore beautiful.