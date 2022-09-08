Thomas Soules, Livermore 

For reasons that still escape me, the city council will not even consider the will of the people who, at least 85 % of them by my sampling, want to move the Eden housing project to another site. They want to make the land across L Street from the Legacy apartments a focal point for the city center along with the other community buildings planned there. They would like a park in the center of downtown not four-story apartment buildings. 