Jan Brovont, Livermore
Many residents are very disappointed and concerned with the overcrowding, location, lack of open space which Eden Housing will leave in the center of our downtown, to say nothing of the height and design of the buildings. Eden Housing will be taking up our precious last remaining open space in downtown.
I would like to remind Livermore’s residents that besides the large four-story Eden Housing, there will also be a four-story or taller public parking garage, a science center and black box theater of approximately 15,000 ft. which will all take up even MORE open space, leaving the remaining amount of open space very small.
Just think, if Eden Housing was on a different location, maybe across Railroad Avenue or elsewhere, we would have a lot of open space for a beautiful inviting park with plenty of space for the science center, and black box theater for Livermore Shakes.
I suggest, like many others, that the council look at what makes a successful attractive and inviting downtown. Buildings will be there for many years and won’t enhance downtown. A large spacious park with walking paths, benches, maybe a playground area and, of course, trees would be a wonderful place where we could have outdoor events, art and craft shows — possibly, meet our friends before going to dinner or the Bankhead, or after having lunch and shopping downtown; a park which will enhance the size of Stockmen’s Park.
Let’s take a look and do what is best in the long term for Livermore; and move the housing and have a wonderful park.
Editor's note: Due to a layout error, Jan Brovont's letter from last week was cut short. It should have included a short link to the county's current development projects: bit.ly/Indy_farm.