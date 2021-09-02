Glenn Stewart, Livermore
In October 2015, Assembly Bill (AB) 744, Planning and Zoning: Density Bonus, was signed into law to help create more affordable housing by easing parking requirements for developers.
It allows developers to request reduced minimum parking requirements within affordable housing projects. The City Council and Eden Housing would like to build 130 units on the SE corner of Railroad and L Street. Past affordable housing projects have always been built with surface parking spaces. A review of the city's architectural renderings for Eden Housing shows that there isn't enough land area for surface parking. As a result, Eden is providing only 117 stalls in its two costly underground parking garages, and 16 private spaces in the proposed public L Street Garage. The city’s standards for market rate housing would have required 230 stalls.
Take a look at parking around the large housing projects in Dublin and Pleasanton. Good luck finding a parking space on the street. This is exactly what will happen in Livermore, where residents of Eden Housing, built on the downtown development site, will park on Veterans Way.
Why is the city hell-bent on building only 130 affordable Eden Housing units? We have a housing crisis in the Bay Area, and Livermore should be doing its part to build twice that number.
City Council, let's think outside of the box. Build 250 Eden housing units with a separate 450 car robotic parking garage north of Railroad Ave., bordered on the left by L Street and on the right by N. K Street.