Doug Horner, Livermore
When Livermore residents participated in the Downtown Plan workshops, the community agreed to a vision. We created a plan that accepted future development in our precious downtown to serve our growing city. A downtown like ours is rare and needs to be preserved. We realized that growing the commercial component along with residential would be an engine for economic prosperity and downtown success.
The pedestrian level was to be commercial. The large numbers of residential units were located above the street level in attractive buildings. There was a mixture of low-income and at-market housing. There were even some suggested artist live-work loft units. There was broad agreement in our community for this type of careful and inclusive expansion.
In sharp contrast, the Livermore City Council has approved a project with mega-block buildings and ground level residences. Bedroom windows look directly out to Veterans Park. Pedestrians look directly into bedrooms. It is appalling urban design, and not appropriate for Livermore’s downtown core.