Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board (SFBRWQCB) required Livermore to complete further water and soil sample testing last year to determine the origin of the contamination at the Eden Housing Property Site. Fortunately, the source of the contamination is not likely to have originated at the Eden Housing Site. The Water Board concluded the most likely source of the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in groundwater and soil gas (air in between soil particles) has spread from the former Quality Cleaners site, located at 2048 First Street. In addition, "metals were confirmed in the shallow soil within the areas proposed for excavation during development" of the Eden Housing Site (Water Board Fact Sheet).
The next steps? The Water Board has requested that the City prepare a Site Management Plan (SMP). This Site Management Plan must "describe procedures to maintain the protection of human health and the environment during and after construction" at the Eden Property Site. (Water Board Fact Sheet). The Water Board will also request that "the City, as the owner of the former Quality Cleaners property, prepare a Remedial Workplan for the former Quality Cleaners property with the goal of reducing residual concentrations of VOCs."(Water Board Fact Sheet).
In other words, the Water Board cannot require the City to eliminate the source of the contamination, but the Water Board highly recommends this action to ensure the continued safety of the downtown in the future. The City website states the Site Management Plan would be presented to the Water Board in March. As of today, March 14th, the SMP has not been filed. Please ask the City Council members to follow ALL Water Board recommendations and requests concerning the downtown area in the SMP. Cleaning up BOTH the Eden Housing Site and the former Quality Cleaners site are the most prudent actions to take for a vibrant, safe downtown for years to come. All residents want a safe downtown.