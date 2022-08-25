Anna Lim, Livermore
I am one of more than 8000 Livermore residents who signed a referendum to give us a voice on the location of the Eden Housing Project.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Anna Lim, Livermore
I am one of more than 8000 Livermore residents who signed a referendum to give us a voice on the location of the Eden Housing Project.
Having more affordable housing in Livermore is important, but so are the location of the houses. The middle of downtown is not the place for high rise housing. The housing could be moved to a different location. This is our opportunity to make our downtown more inviting to visit by developing an amenity-filled public park in the downtown location.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Opening day for Pleasanton soccer teams was celebrated for the 52nd year with a parade down Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 20. Pleasanton’s Rage and Ballistic United clubs sponsored the annual event.