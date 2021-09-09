Carolyn Vasconcellos, Livermore
The six-week contamination testing period for the site where Eden Housing currently is planned to go, ends this coming Friday, Sept. 10. The location is known as the old Lucky site, between Veterans Way, L Street, Railroad Avenue and the extension of K Street. The San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board is expected to provide a report assessing the results of the testing.
Hopefully, the city council will carefully weigh the costs of addressing the contamination, as well as the time delay and safety for residents, with the pluses and minuses of an alternative. When new facts emerge, just charging ahead with the same plan without even looking at other options is a mistake.
As our leaders, the council should keep evaluating its past decision along with this new information of costs, delays, contamination, as well as the alternative, which has been presented by Save Livermore Downtown. It has abundantly more units and more parking for residents while preserving our limited downtown space for the whole community.
The current Eden Housing plan is unfavorable to a majority of Livermore residents surveyed.