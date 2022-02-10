Jan Brovont, Livermore
It is just NOT the right location for Eden Housing, and there are many other places in town which would be better for all. Some examples:
The land to the west of Heritage Estates on Stanley Blvd. The city says it would be too loud for residents because of noise from the trains. Not really, if triple-paned windows are used it would stop the sound from being heard inside. The city allowed homes built on the north side of the tracks. Why not the southside? This location is within walking distance of several stores, and Granada high school Besides, there are no grocery stores downtown. Another site that could be considered is near Third St. on or near where the Living Bethlehem used to be. It is about one block from the Transit Center, very near Livermore High School and many other places downtown.
What happened to the land swap with the Stockmen’s Rodeo Association? The land downtown was given to them for a park in exchange for the land on Pacific Ave., which was to have housing? Maybe that could be enlarged. There are other places around town. Let’s try to find a suitable place.
Let’s not ruin our last open space downtown. We will have to live with it for many, many years.