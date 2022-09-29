Chuck Borzileri, Livermore
The Mayor and city council members have been elected to represent the citizens of Livermore. Their actions on Eden housing and refusing to accept the referendum have Illegally denied the wishes of the citizens of Livermore. They know that the citizens would have rejected the sale and location of Eden housing. YOU work for the citizens of Livermore, but are influenced by the developers? That is a clear conflict of interest. On November 8, we will have a new Mayor and city council that represent the people of Livermore. Giving Eden Housing the land and funding the purchase is criminally negligent, and they should be held accountable.