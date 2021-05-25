Thomas Soules, Livermore
I would like to make a couple of points that were not mentioned at the May 24 city council meeting.
First, let me say that I am all in favor of trying to make living in Livermore affordable for working-class families. Clearly, Livermore is not affordable for the working class.
However, the proposed housing will not do what is intended, namely to significantly help make Livermore more affordable. At best it will be like putting a small band-aid on a huge wound. Only a small number of very low-income people will be significantly helped. With a stipulation that the renters would only pay 30 % of their gross income in rent and would have an income of 20-60% of the median, teachers making $60 K per year will either not qualify or will get a small reduction in their rent. Hospitality workers making $30 K will get a substantial reduction in rent. The units will be “affordable” only to these very low-income workers. But there are only 130 units while Linda said there was a backlog of 13,000 people on a waiting list. We are not addressing the big problem or getting at what is really causing the un-affordability.
On the other hand, these two huge buildings will result in the unintended consequence of destroying the character of downtown Livermore. In fact, by making downtown more like Dublin or Hayward, there will no longer be a lot of people walking around, shopping, eating or staying at the new hotel. There will be a lot more traffic, a huge parking problem and in a few years buildings which will require substantial maintenance. We will have replaced the small-town atmosphere with the atmosphere of a city and a city with a large residential project where it doesn’t belong in the center. We will have shot the goose that laid the golden egg. There will be no need for the Eden affordable housing buildings to house hospitality workers. There will be few visitors and hence no need for the hospitality workers.
In short, we will not get the intended consequence of affordable living, but we will get the unintended consequence of destroying Livermore’s character. By placing these two large low-income apartment buildings right in the center of downtown we will have taken the possibility of a win-win and turned it into a lose-lose.