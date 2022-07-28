Janet Allan-Daum, Livermore
I cannot imagine that the city council will not let the referendum be on the ballot given that it has easily the required number of signatures, or can I?
SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Let's put this matter to rest, i.e., to the vote, also putting to rest the division in the city over the Eden Project.
The need for Low Income housing is recognized by all. Location is the problem.
Council members should ask themselves if they really believe they will be voted in at future elections if this does not go to a DEMOCRATIC VOTE?
This housing project has the potential to throw Livermore onto a new trajectory for the future. Location is the crucial matter. A poor decision, putting the Eden Project in the center of downtown, will result in a city in which a boutique hotel is misplaced.
Stop blocking the process of democracy.
LET US VOTE!
