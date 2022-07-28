William Zagotta, Livermore
Let Livermore Vote. 8,000 Livermore citizens signed petitions to qualify for the referendum, giving city voters a voice on the location of Eden Housing. The city should be respecting the process and allowing a vote.
Let Livermore Vote. 8,000 Livermore citizens signed petitions to qualify for the referendum, giving city voters a voice on the location of Eden Housing. The city should be respecting the process and allowing a vote.
The courts, not the city, will determine whether what the city is doing is legal or not. But by forcing this measure to go to the courts, it is wasting taxpayer dollars. Instead, we should be putting this issue in front of voters immediately.
Best of all, don’t accept or reject the referendum. The petition circulators would be willing to let the vote in November be decided by electing City Council members who agree with one side or the other. But don’t foreclose the chance to take one last measure of the citizens’ opinion about this project. You could do this by putting the referendum on the ballot. NOT LIKELY. OR …
Don’t take final action with Eden until after Election Day. Then each citizen could show approval or disapproval by electing council persons who agree with each citizen's preference. No use of our taxes for a special election.
I know this will delay the ultimate City Council action by a few months, but the project will mark our city for a hundred years. Make sure you know what the citizens prefer before you drop the guillotine.
