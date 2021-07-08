Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Have you heard about the serious contamination under the Eden Housing site? Studies reveal this site contains tetrachloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), dichloroethene (DCE), lead, arsenic, nickel and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These substances can cause cancer, learning disabilities and other health issues. Clean-up would involve the installation and monitoring of extraction wells, blowers, possible soil excavation, and the venting of treated vapors into the air. What are total cleanup costs, including monitoring for several years? A million? more than a million? What portion of clean-up costs will be paid by current taxpayers? Residents may want their tax dollars spent on other pressing issues. The city needs to hold a hearing and give us a complete breakdown of funding sources and total amounts for contamination clean-up.
The Low-Income Housing Fund will finance part of cleanup costs. Instead of cleaning up contamination, should these funds be used to buy units for low-income families? How many units would $245,000 buy? How many units would a million dollars buy?
Eden property cleanup will involve blowing treated vapors into the parking garage. Projected cleanup is at least two years, but could continue beyond occupancy. This means residents could inhabit apartments while clean-up is ongoing. Are the criteria for low threat closure only 50% removal of contaminants? If so, residents could be living over contamination for years. Will VOC soil removed from the Eden project require disposal at a Class one landfill? Does this cost $300 per ton? How many tons will need to be removed?
If the city moves the housing, there is no need to spend an additional $245,000 just for testing, and hundreds of thousands more for clean-up.
Isn't the safest and cheapest solution to move Eden Housing off this site? Email Mayor Woerner, Council Members Munro, Kiick, Carling and Bonanno at info@cityoflivermore.net. Ask them to hold a hearing about the extent of the contamination and total clean-up costs.