Bob Canning, Livermore
I moved to Livermore over 30 years ago, because of affordable housing, excellent schools and a pleasant atmosphere of the town. Over the years, I would add downtown as an added plus. There are numerous nice restaurants, the Bankhead, the movie theaters, and more. However, the location of the Eden Housing project will have a negative impact on our downtown. The size and scope are inconsistent with the charming downtown we currently have.
I do think we need more affordable housing. There are just better locations, from both an aesthetic perspective and from a public health perspective, at least until the toxic chemicals have been properly remediated.