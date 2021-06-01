Yolanda Meider, Livermore
How convenient it was that from the start of the City Council Meeting to discuss the Eden Downtown Housing Plan, person after person called to speak was in favor of the Eden Downtown Housing Plan. Finally, a person spoke against the plan. Again, the same cycle occurred. Livermore residents who opposed the EDHP must have been very discouraged. I know I was because it was obvious that the city council stacked the individuals to speak in favor of the EDHP. This process must have discouraged residents from continuing to wait for their turn, which could well have been the city council’s strategy.
I am opposed to the Eden Downtown Housing Plan, but not affordable housing. This is not the plan that was promised to Livermore voters. The EDHP will ruin the charm of our downtown.
What happened to a win-win solution for Livermore?