Hayden Sidun, Livermore
I would first like to express my disdain for The Independent.
The Independent is a newspaper that I have respected for a long time. Despite this, in a previous letter to the editor that I wrote to them, which I ran twice through Grammarly and endorsed Bob Woerner for mayor of Livermore, they edited out critical parts of my letter that I put specifically to further express my support of Bob Woerner. Although their website says that The Independent may edit your letters for clarity, I am disgusted by this breach of journalistic integrity.
The edits made by the editor in my previous letter were not to clarify my points, but rather to lessen the expression of support I originally intended for the letter to give. I emailed the editor about this on Sept. 22 and never received a response. I strongly suspect bias against Bob Woerner within this newspaper, but I digress.
I would again like to express my strong support of Bob Woerner for mayor of Livermore and thank The Independent for their endorsement of Bob Woerner. I firmly believe that he is far more prepared for the office than Mony Nop is. During a time when we are facing a global pandemic, an economic recession, and social unrest due to systemic racism, we need a leader who we can trust and who has taken action on issues such as these.
Bob has decades of experience managing whole divisions of companies, such as Oracle and PG&E, and working to make Livermore a great city as a city councilman of nine years, three of which he has spent as our vice mayor. He has taken the initiative to solve our problems, from initiating the Homelessness Subcommittee and the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee to championing projects such as the downtown plan, Valley Link, and Vineyard 2.0. Compare that to Mony Nop, who spent 17 years as a police officer and the past few years as a realtor and who presents plans for our city that Bob Woerner has already accomplished or is actively taking care of.
Thus, considering the unique and unforeseen circumstances our city is facing, there is not a single person I trust more than Bob Woerner to serve as Livermore's mayor for the next two (and maybe more) years.