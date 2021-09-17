Due to an unfortunate oversight, a letter titled 'Two Kinds of People' ran in The Independent last week. It is our policy to reject abusive material, and the offensive, racist content should not have gone to print. However, it was accidentally sent to layout and not caught before press time. The letter was not published online. We sincerely apologize for this error.
Vanessa Williams dazzles the crowd during a fundraiser gala performance at the Bankhead Theater on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Livermore-Amador Symphony, led by Lara Webber, supported the performance. Through live auctions, donations and ticket s…
