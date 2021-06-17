Nate Mollat, Livermore
Your "editorial" in the June 10 edition of The Independent was an absolute farce.
Did Joan Seppala write the glowing review about herself? This woman has tried to railroad her own personal agenda on the City of Livermore for years now. The fact a newspaper publisher has such a looming presence in city politics is a serious conflict of interest, and yet she and her small cadre of minions continue to try to frame the city the way she wants to see it.
Setting the record straight? More like another propaganda piece for a woman who doesn't want to play nice with others.
The Independent editor-in-chief should be embarrassed for this joke of an editorial.