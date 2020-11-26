Vaughn Wolffe, Pleasanton
The Independent editorial of Nov. 12 made the false claim that "Valley Link is the answer" to Tri-Valley greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.
It is not even "an" answer.
Valley Link is a way to pay back the construction trades and developers who contribute to local, state and federal office holders, while spurring development along I-580, but avoiding reducing road trips. It is not a transportation project. They avoid reducing road trips, because the revenue from toll roads goes to funding pet political projects throughout the Bay Area. The $10 million for Valley Link studies is from bridge tolls.
In 2018, according to the Bay Area Council, trips over the Altamont were 86,000 and expected to grow by 64,000 in 2040. Tri-Valley I-580 trip growth was expected to be 150,000 trips to 350,000, according to the BART to Livermore study in 2016.
Even if the projected 33,000 Valley Link riders in 2040 were all from over the Altamont or split with the Tri-Valley trips it is less than the growth. It is a minor portion of the Altamont traffic and an insignificant portion of total Tri-Valley trips. Greenhouse gases and traffic would be much worse than today and definitely not "a solution." Some of the 33,000 are current BART riders boarding at Isabel, and some are ACE riders who currently board a bus from Pleasanton ACE to Dublin BART.
In fact, BART or Valley Link riders - current and future - are a small percentage of I-580 corridor trips (to, through and from the Tri-Valley) because the overwhelming (85%) majority are not going to a BART service area.
Everyone in or near the I-580, 680 and Highway 84 triangle will experience much higher congestion and air pollution. Regionally, BART's 413,000 daily riders (207,000 people) make up less than 6% of the 3.6 million residents of the three BART district counties.
From the $2.8 billion price tag for Valley Link, $1.4 billion is purely for the 10-mile, double-track railroad shoved between the lanes on I-580. This does not count rolling stock, maintenance facility and tracking to the county line.
The real answer is to upgrade ACE. It would carry 150,000 riders from Sacramento, Stockton and Merced to the Tri-Valley, BART in Fremont, San Jose, Redwood City and Oakland.