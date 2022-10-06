Maurice Duenas, Livermore
How long is too long? 16 years? 28 years? 32 years? We have a number of elected officials who are driven simply by ego — to be in office for as long as possible. They are not driven by service to us, but of self service and self importance.
Political ego makes them susceptible to manipulation; it narrows their field of vision, and it corrupts their behavior, often causing them to act against the values of the community at large. Scientists call this the “hubris syndrome,” which they define as a “disorder of the possession of power … held for a period of years and with minimal constraint on the leader.”
The FURST to go.David Furst has been on the parks board for 16 YEARS all ready, and that is too long for one person to serve. He hit his prime a decade ago and has become a follower instead of a leader.
It’s Not My Falt(ing). Mary Alice Falting has been on the park board since 1994 (28 YEARS). It appears that she is trying to set a record for longest serving member on the parks board. She cannot manage her ego. Her last century thinking is the last thing we need for progress in the parks and budgeting for the future.
Time for a White-Out. Anne White has been on the school board since 1990, and that is 32 YEARS. Yes, 32 YEARS!!! Enough is enough. Another life long politician who is out of touch with the citizens and only has her own ego to fill at our expense.
It is time to vote for new people to run the park and school board, so we get new prospective, fresh ideas and good decisions instead of the same old thing. We need vibrant and forward-thinking new leaders without egos, instead of those who only want stay in office for record setting achievements.
No Furst, No Falting, No White. Vote for fresh choices for our collective EGO FREE future.