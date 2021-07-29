Michael Asahina, Livermore
“They” must be scared of the only person who can beat Newsom: The Man from South Central.
In late June, Governor Newsom signed a law that waives a 30-day legislative cost review period if the legislature appropriates money for a recall election. Lawmakers earmarked $250 million for state and local elections. Lt. Governor Kounalakis set the election for September 14.
Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl puts Larry Elder on the recall ballot; throws out tax return requirements after disqualification by Secretary of State Shirley Weber.