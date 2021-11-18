Greg Scott, Livermore
"There is no doubt that the composition of the atmosphere and the Earth's climate have changed since the industrial revolution, with human activities as the predominate cause. The atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide has increased by more than 40% since the pre-industrial era, primarily from the combustion of fossil fuels for the production of energy. The global mean surface temperature, which has been relatively stable over 1000 years, has already increased by about 1 [degree] Celsius since the preindustrial era. If these energy production activities do not shift markedly, these changes will inevitably continue." (Manabe and Broccoli, Beyond Global Warming, 2020. Manabe shared the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics).
Martin Villela, Latin America Climate Campaign coordinator at Corporate Accountability, recently stated, "COP26 has effectively buried the opportunity to stabilize global temperatures below 1.5 [Celsius] degrees and condemned us to false solutions, impunity, and irrationality," and went further with, "Regardless of the success story that so-called leaders are selling to the world, we know that this only means more suffering for billions."
We elders, along with world leaders and their sycophants, in greed and selfishness, present a sadistic, masochistic, inadequately changed status quo of yesterday as a plan for tomorrow. This perpetuates a culture of death. How can it be that joyous, healthy and thriving lives lived by many, especially by our youth, has been ignored, yet again, on the world stage?
Humans have a nearly indomitable drive. Ernest Shackleton got his ship and crew stuck in the ice of Antarctica and all were forgotten and thought dead to a Europe in the throes of World War I. Shackleton and some of his crewmen drug a lifeboat many miles across the ice to open frigid waters. There, Shackleton navigated this craft and crew by sextant to a tiny island with a whaling station where he initiated the safe rescue of all his men. America, later in the century, safely brought home a beleaguered Apollo 13 and its clever, intrepid and healthy astronauts. We have the technological and psychological prowess to solve the climate disruption problem; we do not have the judgment and political will.
Life always gives alternatives, and for the climate disruption crisis we need workable solutions without delay. If we fail at this, climate disruption will be the most overall catastrophic event in human history since the return of the Ice Age, 10,500 years ago.