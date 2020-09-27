Herb Ritter, Pleasanton
I have had the privilege of serving with Jack Balch on both the planning commission and the parks and rec commission.
Jack, a CPA, utilizes his deep understanding of business and finance when he reviews all matters that are brought up for discussion in commissions. He values and listens to input from the residents in our community and encourages his fellow commissioners and staff to come up with win-win decisions that are best for our community.
During these challenging times, it is important to elect a leader like Jack who will work hard for all residents. He will make fair and well-researched decisions that will support our amazing schools, police and fire departments and will fight for property owner and community rights. Jack’s top priority is the economic recovery of our community, and he will be a champion for local businesses and residents.
I am proud to cast my vote for Jack Balch for city council. For more information, visit www.jackforpleasanton.com.
Please also consider your second council vote for Randy Brown. His many years of community service in Pleasanton are outstanding. For more information, visit www.randyforpleasanton.com.
For school board, I endorse my longtime friend Steve Maher. Steve’s vast experience working with kids, parents, teachers and school staff is truly amazing and he brings an important perspective to the school board. For more information, visit www.votemaher4schoolboard.com.