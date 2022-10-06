Becky Dennis, Pleasanton, Former City Councilmember (1993-2002)
I am delighted to see that Dean Wallace is running for Pleasanton City Council (District 1). Dean has distinguished himself as a person who cares about the young adults and families working to build a better life for themselves here in Pleasanton. He understands the impact of spending a huge percentage of family income on housing and the negative effect this will ultimately have, not just on young families, but on Pleasanton’s future economic vitality, as well. I especially appreciate Dean’s strong advocacy for community participation in the planned redevelopment of Stoneridge Mall and how it can contribute to improving Pleasanton’s future quality of life. It would be great to have his positive perspective on the Council! I support Dean and ask you to, as well. Please vote for Dean this election. To learn more, visit his website at www.DeanWallace.com.