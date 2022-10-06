Valerie Arkin, Vice Mayor, Pleasanton
I am supporting Jeff Nibert for City Council in District 1. Jeff is a person of integrity and is respectful and kind. As I have seen him in action on the Planning Commission, he asks questions, researches the issues, listens to the community and makes thoughtful decisions. He has advocated for controlled growth and will fight back regarding unfunded housing mandates from the state. Jeff will protect our historic downtown and will advocate for continuing our award-winning academics in our schools. Jeff believes in a safe community and truly cares about keeping Pleasanton a great place to live, work and play. Jeff has lived in Pleasanton for 35 years and his three children attended Pleasanton schools. Jeff is not taking developer donations, so he will be an independent voice on the council with major decisions. Please join me in voting for Jeff Nibert for the Pleasanton City Council in District 1. www.voteJeffNibert.com