Carol Chargin, Livermore
The citizens of Livermore will have the opportunity to choose between Mr. John Marchand and Mr. Mony Nop for Mayor of Livermore. Mr. Marchand is a former mayor and one of the architects of the now contentious redevelopment plan for downtown Livermore. Mr. Nop came to Livermore from Cambodia. Everyone I know describes Mr. Nop the same way. Mony Nop is intelligent, a great listener, committed to completing the task at hand, positive, creative, and a person of integrity. In 2005, I had the opportunity to visit Cambodia. How Mr. Nop even survived Cambodia after its destruction by the Khmer Rouge is amazing to me. Then, he came to this country and worked in the fields to support himself and his family. Next, he had a successful career as a Livermore policeman, helped create two non-profits, and now is a successful Livermore businessman. All of these accomplishments tell me that Mr. Nop is not an ordinary person. Mony Nop is an EXCEPTIONAL person. The people of Livermore have the opportunity to work with a mayor who knows how to work with people to accomplish the desired goals. The finalization of the plans for the redevelopment of downtown Livermore on its own will be a huge task, let alone deal with the other problems that will undoubtedly occur. So, vote for Mony Nop who is a fresh and extremely talented individual and will help us all work together to accomplish our goals of creating a vibrant downtown Livermore.