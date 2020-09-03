Grace Lin, Dublin
This November, Dr. Dawn Nwamuo is the clear choice for Area 1 Dublin Unified School Board Trustee. Nwamuo is a highly motivated, collaborative, and compassionate professional. After 11 years of friendship, I can confidently say that not only is she a fierce advocate for the underserved and underrepresented, she has a gift for translating her vision of equality and empowerment into reality through dialogue, education, and deep listening.
She is guided by her moral compass and has the courage to speak up for what is fair and decent. She’s able to cut to the chase, organize and motivate teams, and make meaningful, lasting change. She is the first to welcome people into a new environment and the first to reach out and offer support when someone is in need. She is a community builder who aims for inclusion and safety for everyone. I am confident that she will work tirelessly to study and tackle the critical challenges and risks the district is facing, including the pandemic. She will be a champion for all and leverage her experience as a medical doctor, who makes life-impacting decisions on a daily basis, to make the right decisions at the right time to benefit students, parents, teachers and the community.
Her campaign tagline, “Dawn of New Day in Dublin Education,” resonates with me as I know she is the voice that Dublin schools need at this critical time. My heart swells with pride at the privilege of being her friend and colleague. To sum it up, everyone wins when they support and vote for her! This November, please join me in voting to elect Dr. Dawn Nwamuo to the Dublin School Board.