Ken McDonald, Pleasanton
I have lived in Pleasanton for the past 42 years and have watched this city grow into a major business center, while still maintaining the look and feel of a small suburban community that prominently features its historical roots and an incredible network of neighborhood parks.
The past eight to 10 years have shown how well Pleasanton’s growth can be managed. As examples, in that time, a new Costco has been approved, Workday has completed a major employment facility next door to BART, and Ponderosa Homes has completed a superb example of a mixed housing development that includes large and small homes, condos, low income housing, and an over-55 community for our seniors.
Jerry Pentin has been the most significant voice in this planning effort and deserves to be elected as the next mayor of Pleasanton.