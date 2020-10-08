Brad Hirst, Pleasanton
Every organization benefits from a new viewpoint and fresh perspective.
The Pleasanton City council has served our community well for several years. This election will see two of the current five leave office. Our city will be well served by electing Randy Brown to the city council.
He is an established small business owner who has worked with a number of city governments. He has contributed significantly to Pleasanton with a number of civic and charitable organizations. He has patience, understanding, and very good judgement, and he listens very well with the ability to understand and reach sound conclusions.
Please elect Randy Brown.