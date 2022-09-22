Brigid Cravalho, Livermore
I met Ruby when our kids were attending pre-school together, about eight years ago. Ruby is friendly, enthusiastic and a dedicated community member. Years later, I was not surprised to see Ruby on the baseball fields, volunteering on the Board for Granada Little League.
Ruby has spent many hours supporting our youth and knows the value of youth programs firsthand. Ruby has also been involved in fundraising and advocacy for Bay Area nonprofits.
If elected, Ruby wants to bring attention to funding for new and expanded programs for LARPD, which would increase access to programs for more diverse members of our community. I trust that Ruby is the best choice for our community and for LARPD.