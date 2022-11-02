Rick Nordyke, Livermore

So much pomposity and arrogance I haven’t seen in over 40 years of observance of Council members. The latest example happened at the Sept. 27th meeting, where Council Member Munro ended her tantrum saying that all the people who claim they don’t want low-cost housing downtown actually don’t want it ANYWHERE! That, “wherever the city puts it, you’ll complain.SO STOP!’