So much pomposity and arrogance I haven’t seen in over 40 years of observance of Council members. The latest example happened at the Sept. 27th meeting, where Council Member Munro ended her tantrum saying that all the people who claim they don’t want low-cost housing downtown actually don’t want it ANYWHERE! That, “wherever the city puts it, you’ll complain.SO STOP!’
This is BS! Couldn’t be further from the truth for myself and everyone I’ve ever talked to about the subject. We simply want it anywhere else! Yes, she’s leaving soon, but at the time of her rant, none of the other 4 council members spoke up to possibly correct Ms. Munro, so my conclusion was that she was simply saying what the others were also thinking.
How they could come to that assumption after all the detailed and heartfelt letters and calls to the contrary is astonishing to see, especially from a City Figure!
People complain that this Council isn’t listening? Obviously, these citizens are talking to a brick wall.
For that fore mentioned “Breath of Fresh Air “I urge a vote Tuesday for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos!
And as to the twisted logic that 8K YES signatures must translate to 45K against…. So at the same rate for the 3 weeks those signatures were gathered, after a 5-month period the extended numbers would be 53K YES and 0 against…. Doesn’t work that way?