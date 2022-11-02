William Zagotta, Livermore
Livermore is one week away from a one issue election… plan for 8.5 acres downtown.
Years ago, the plan was a hodgepodge of affordable housing, parking, commercial, museum and theater. City council members ran on that plan and were defeated.
The new CC wisely sponsored townhalls to get Citizen opinions. Citizens voted for more parking, more open space and affordable housing.
The CC has proposed several plans since. The housing was clustered in four 4-story buildings to be constructed by Eden. A planning commissioner noted that CC plans had inadequate parking. .Citizens supported the compromise “final” version with some open space. CC labeled the plans urgent.
THEN Eden stopped the proceedings.
The 4-story buildings were drastically too small for families. Eden recommended two large 4-story stressed-inner-city style buildings that stretch “halfway” from L Street to Livermore Ave. Eden’s buildings shrunk the family oriented relaxing park welcoming visitors.
A CITIZENS’ proposed vision could include more parking, more affordable housing and central park. The difference is that the Citizen Vision (CV) REMOVES the affordable housing and includes a large Downtown Central Park (CP}, while increasing the amount of affordable housing. They do this by moving housing to the north side of Railroad and other improvements to increase parking.
Mostly the choice of the CC Plan vs CV changes the location of the housing. Affordable housing is needed.
Would Livermore be better with a “downtown CP and more affordable housing and more parking” or with stressed-inner-city style downtown housing?”. CC Plan supporters say IT MAY NOT BE THE BEST BUT LET’S GET ON WITH IT; the Citizens say, DO THE BEST WE CAN and get going. Yes, the CV may slow things down but how much? CC doesn’t have complete detailed plans either. This is a 100 years’ change; get it right for Livermore.
The Livermore web page includes descriptions of the CC Plan. Drive by the site; look at the neighborhood surrounding the 8.5 acres and satisfy yourself.
I am on the side of the Citizens group, but I have tried to present both sides.
Candidly, I am uncertain if; (1) Railroad Ave would be the optimum location (2) it would be better for occupants, (3) the citizens plan is affordable and, (4) parking plan will be better.
If you agree, vote for Carol Wahrer, Ben Barrientos and Mony Nop, mayor. They will try to change the CC plan.