Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
If you have waited this long to vote, you may still have some candidates you are not sure about. For Livermore City Council, the question is simple: Who do you think will listen to your concerns and bring them thoughtfully to the City? For Mayor, Mony Nop’s real-world job experience has been dealing with people, as a Livermore police officer and as a successful Livermore realtor. He doesn’t get to ask what party you belong to, or belittle you as unimportant. He is good at what he does, because he knows how to listen. Both Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos have spent decades teaching, where they don’t get to send home the kids they disagree with. They have to figure out how to work respectfully, even when the kids can’t get what they want. Each of their opponents have decided that 8,000 Livermore residents who signed a petition do not even get to have their petition considered or their views recognized. So, who do you think will listen respectfully to you? Vote Carol for District 1, Ben for District 2 and Mony for Mayor. They are anxious to hear from you!