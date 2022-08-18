The filing deadline for local elections has passed, so election season is officially upon us. While national issues and races get much of the media attention, local elections are worthy of close attention. This coming election, Livermore voters will choose new city councilmembers, new school board members, and new LARPD members.
In each case, the people who are elected will set policies for all of us and that policy ultimately shapes our community. Council members will be guiding the future of the city as a whole. School board members will determine policies that guide how our children—the next generation—are taught. LARPD board members will consider how to care for open space and recreation as we adapt to climate change. The results of all three races will determine Livermore’s future for the next several years.
Here are some questions to consider in supporting any candidate:
First, does the individual have clear goals that put the whole community—not the individual themself, not a particular ideology, and not a small interest group—first. “Politician” has come to be a dirty word that describes those people who do not put whatever entity they are elected to serve first. But a good, elected official—and there are many! —works to improve the quality of life for everyone. A good elected official lead with integrity and courage.
Second, does the individual understand the nature and scope of the office? Do they understand the limits of their authority? Governmental action is limited by laws from other governmental bodies (state and federal) and the rights of individuals, especially around property.
Third, does the individual understand the relationship between policy and process—that is, the relationship to staff, those people who implement policy and get the jobs done? Elected officials—as a body—make policy. Staff implements policy. For example, the city council may set a goal of increasing traffic safety for all modes of transit. Staff—the trained professionals—develop a work plan that identifies key streets and makes targeted changes.
Fourth, does the individual understand the limits and costs of what is possible? While it is possible to do anything, it is not possible to do everything. Can the individual make those hard choices?
November is coming, so get to know your candidates now!