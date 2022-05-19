John Cameron, Dublin
I hear people talking about corrupt politicians and the broken political system, how it doesn’t matter who they vote for because all politicians are bad. Well, they’re not all the same. If we truly want real representation from our elected “leaders,” we should probably find out who is getting tons of money, from where, and who isn’t. If you’re getting inundated with political ads, take note of where all that money is coming from. As a whole, we keep electing most candidates that are backed by those looking to line their own pockets. Special interests and the very rich control most of the narrative and are very cunning with their messaging.
We can change all this if we take our time, do our homework, and start electing those who understand the problems most people face as well as the big problems that affect us all. Chances are they are not the candidates you hear the most about. We can bring beneficial change with real solutions if we stop electing people loyal to those with gargantuan amounts of money who run things from the shadows.