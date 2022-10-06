Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Once again, I feel the need to remind voters that elections have consequences. The citizens of Livermore are painfully coming to terms with this. On a state/regional level we need to use this opportunity to attempt to fix things before it’s too late (although some have already decided it’s too late). Please do not give Gavin Newsom another chance. He has had years to fix things and literally nothing has changed for the better in the time he’s been in office. Californians are fleeing the state. The same can be said about Eric Swalwell. His tomfoolery has placed our nation at risk and bruised our democracy. Please set him free.