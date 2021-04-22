Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Richard Gonzalez's letter to the Independent was a concise warning for what is coming our way in terms of paying for the pandemic.
There is no hidden cost to shutting down our small business economy for over a year. People who have relied on Social Security being around when they retire may be getting the short end of one of the sticks in store for us. The current administration seems to have little concern with the effects of printing money and giving it away for boondoggles, allowing the crisis at the border to become a humanitarian and financial catastrophe, tax hikes for the middle class, and inflation and hyperinflation, engaging in more expensive foreign military adventurism, and maybe most chilling, provoking Russia and ignoring the real threat to our nation's fiscal well-being: China.
That light some thought they saw at the end of the tunnel when Biden took office looks like it may be a train loaded with trouble for the middle class and the country in general.
Elections have consequences.