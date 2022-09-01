I read in the mostly worthless local daily that the unelected, unaccountable state air resources board has decreed that all automobiles sold after a date certain must be electric, with a savings of 900-some million barrels of oil and a reduction of temperature-caused forest fires. There are at least three things wrong with this.
First, the savings would seem to ignore the fuel required to generate all that additional electricity, much of which comes from so-called fossil fuels and will continue to be. Also, since electric generation, transmission and battery charging involves enormous energy losses (to heat, by the way) the amount of fuel required for charging exceeds the fuel “saved;” in addition to which, the state air tyrants ignore the electricity required to refine the exotic materials inside the life-limited car batteries. Even solar panels require copious quantities of electricity to
manufacture. There is no electric car free lunch.
Second, I remember that, in this state, laws can only be made by the voters, directly, or by their elected representatives, meaning the state legislature and elected local boards and councils. The
state air board is none of these and has no business writing any law. We have elected government to avoid “rule-by-decree,” as in monarchs and dictators — except in California.
Third, intense forest fires are not caused by the fraction-of-a-percent global warming. They are caused by forests having too much fuel, largely due, in recent decades, to state government standing in the way of forest harvesting. The air board is a major part of preventing good forestry by decreeing that older logging trucks be junked — thus reducing the number of independent loggers and truckers available to thin out forests of small, nonindustrial forest landowners, such
as my family. I know of three local, small loggers who now have no trucks, and there are entire years when we can get no trucking to haul logs to mills (half of which have gone out of business in the last 20 years). The air board doesn’t give a royal rat’s rump about all the wildfire air pollution caused by their actions.
When the government interferes with the marketplace, nothing good comes of it. When unelected government rules by decree, the result is invariably worse.
Electric cars and their life-cycle costs should be subject to the rule of the marketplace, not the rule of unelected tyrants.