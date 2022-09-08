Dan Bergmann, Livermore
I read Russ Greenlaw’s letter to the editor last week, “Electric Cars.” There are a number of things he has either left out or has gotten wrong. The electricity in our grid is mostly (60%) non-carbon sources, such as wind, solar, hydro and nuclear. That number will continue to rise in the future. Next, he states, “Electric generation, transmission and battery charging involves enormous energy losses.” This is simply not true. The only substantial loss is in the generation of electricity from gas. Most of our electricity comes from other sources. Transmission and charging losses are small. The next thing that was left out was the relative efficiency of a gasoline car compared to an EV. A gas car only uses 30% of the energy gas powered cars use to push the car forward. The rest is lost as heat. EV’s, with their regenerative braking, have an efficiency of nearly 90%. This is a huge difference. Finally, Mr. Greenlaw asks why the government needs to act and why not let the free market decide. The reason is that there is now no cost to the consumer for emitting CO2 into the atmosphere. There is obviously a true cost to the environment and society for doing this. If consumers were forced to pay the true cost of their exhaust emissions, then Mr. Greenlaw would be driving an EV by now.