Ann Giannini, Livermore
Hello Citizens, are you aware that our so-called city leaders are insisting Livermore is in the process of being all electric? The Vineyard 2.0 development under construction on North Livermore Avenue is going to be all electric. Obviously, this must also apply to the proposed Eden Housing Development. It is to be expected that there will be a charging station for each of the 117 underground parking spaces. To be fair, will each of the 16 Eden residents who will be assigned parking at the proposed L. Street garage have a charging station too.