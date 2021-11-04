Mark Tarte, Livermore
I had to write after reading about the tabling of the purchase of new patrol cars for the Livermore Police Department (LPD.) I am a retired police sergeant from the LPD, having been born, raised and worked in Livermore until the wife and I retired and moved out of state.
I was with the LPD when someone at city hall in the mid-1980s decided that they would equip several patrol cars with propane fuel systems. Of course, at that time, we were driving the very anemic Dodge Aspen. Under-powered doesn’t begin to cover the issues with those cars.
That said, the gasoline-powered patrol cars were much better than the propane conversion ones. The power loss was terrible and the gas mileage, already bad at only 10 mpg on the regular patrol cars, fell to something like six to eight miles on propane.
Then there was the cost of the fueling system. It took several minutes, wearing thick gloves to attach the fuel hose to the car and then start the fuel pump. While that was happening, propane was venting like the white vapor just before a rocket launch. It was expensive and failed experiment.
When I heard about this latest attempt to make the LPD “environmentally” friendly, I shook my head. No one understands, other than the officers that drive the cars, and the mechanics at the city corp yard what strain they receive almost daily. A police car is NOT just a regular car with a different paint job, red lights and a siren. It must have a beefed-up suspension, a larger electrical system for today’s electronic equipment and a host of other things unique to police vehicles.
After 50,000 miles or so, a patrol car is nothing but a collection of parts moving in the same direction. They are sometimes driven 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for weeks on end. In other words, they are “rode hard, and put away wet” to use an old farm saying.
Electrify the city fleet? Sure, do that. But not police cars. Electric cars do not have the track record yet and the problems associated with an all-electrical car as a police car have yet to be worked out. So how about leaving the police to do their job with proven technology and give electric cars to all the other departments in the city?