Greg Scott, Livermore

“If California politicians want to help the poor, they first should stop harming them.” (Dan Walters, “How governments worsen poverty in California,” Cal Matters, 3/7/2022). The state’s electricity cost — the second highest in the country — is an insult to California’s poor and working class. Extending the operation of California’s lone operating nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, through a $1.4 billion “forgivable” loan to Pacific Gas and Electric — which agreed in 2016 to close the nuclear power plant in 2025 — is not helping with utility expenses. This loan proposal was part of legislation recently passed by the California Legislature and signed by Governor Newsom. Diablo Canyon Power Plant nuclear fission-generated electricity is relatively expensive and, thus, not economical.