“If California politicians want to help the poor, they first should stop harming them.” (Dan Walters, “How governments worsen poverty in California,” Cal Matters, 3/7/2022). The state’s electricity cost — the second highest in the country — is an insult to California’s poor and working class. Extending the operation of California’s lone operating nuclear power plant, Diablo Canyon, through a $1.4 billion “forgivable” loan to Pacific Gas and Electric — which agreed in 2016 to close the nuclear power plant in 2025 — is not helping with utility expenses. This loan proposal was part of legislation recently passed by the California Legislature and signed by Governor Newsom. Diablo Canyon Power Plant nuclear fission-generated electricity is relatively expensive and, thus, not economical.
The state of California has no regulatory authority over the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant. The federal government, through the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, does through licensing. This process takes two to three years, and it is likely that this nuclear facility will not be licensed for extended operation past 2025.
The problems with Diablo Canyon abound. This plant is 2.5 miles from the 250-mile-long San Gregorio-Hosgri Fault and is 1 mile from the Shoreline Fault — discovered in 2008 — 23 years after the Diablo Canyon reactors began operations. While the facility could probably withstand a Richter scale 7.5 earthquake, some of the infrastructure would no doubt be damaged. The fire supply water comes through a slip-joint pipe that is the source of 3.5 million gallons of water. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, in its listing of ten “Design Basis Accidents,” doesn’t even include fire. How much vertical ground motion could that fire water supply pipe take? Zirconium containing nuclear fuel rod cladding — Zircaloy — burns somewhere around 5,700 to 5,800 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the material that supplied a significant part of the hydrogen for the explosions at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan and resulted in such dispersals as radioactive cesium-137 across the Pacific Ocean.
As with all U.S. commercial nuclear facilities, unlike U.S. military nuclear sites, the radioactive waste of Diablo Canyon is stored onsite.
“And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40, King James Version)