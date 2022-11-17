David Pastor, Pleasanton
It was good to hear that the Valley Link is still moving forward. Dublin to Mountain House is a start. However, the selected motive power will be hydrogen, to produce electricity for propulsion. The Tri-Valley-Regional Rail Authority will build a facility in Tracy for the production of hydrogen. Now this is where I had to laugh. All of the hype of late is to use electricity to power everything from cars to home heating furnaces regardless of the inability to do so without reducing everyone’s standard of living without the use of fossil fuels. There will be a 200-acre hydrogen manufacturing facility built to supply fuel for the train. This facility will extract hydrogen from NATURAL GAS. What will be the facilities electric power requirement and how is it to be generated? Remove the hydrogen and that leaves carbon in its many forms. The diesel fueled engines crossing the Altamont produce 2-3,000 horsepower. While lighter, the Valley Link power plants (fuel cell or conventional) will need huge quantities of hydrogen on a daily basis. I won’t go into the special handling required for such a light gas with the smallest of molecules. Look at the issues the State has had trying to complete a “high speed rail” with conventional technology. Why reinvent the wheel? I’m sure that we’ll never see either project completed in my lifetime.