The wind turbines east of Livermore have become symbols of our area and some of our local businesses, representing our early and enduring commitment to the generation of clean energy. I am hopeful that solar energy can likewise find a home in our region as we transition our economy away from fossil fuels.
I understand some may regard industrial-scale solar facilities as ugly, especially at first, but far uglier things will happen if we fail to come to grips with climate change. Rooftop solar simply will not reach the scale necessary the meet the challenge in any reasonable timeframe. Some shared sacrifice is required if we are to take our global environmental crisis seriously.
If doing my part for the planet means my view of the hills must change, that's a deal I am very willing to take.