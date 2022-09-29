Jeana Hatch, Livermore

As a math teacher at East Avenue and a parent of four children — three children currently enrolled in the LVJUSD and one graduate — I care deeply about the future of our schools. As we seek to help our students move forward and recover from the learning losses and social hardships caused by the pandemic, good leadership has never been more important. For this reason, I have written this letter to the editor to recommend that Emily Prusso be re-elected for her second term on our LVJUSD school board.