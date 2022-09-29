As a math teacher at East Avenue and a parent of four children — three children currently enrolled in the LVJUSD and one graduate — I care deeply about the future of our schools. As we seek to help our students move forward and recover from the learning losses and social hardships caused by the pandemic, good leadership has never been more important. For this reason, I have written this letter to the editor to recommend that Emily Prusso be re-elected for her second term on our LVJUSD school board.
Emily is the parent of two children currently in the district and two graduates. She has a Master’s degree in English literature and, together with her husband, owns a small business here in Livermore. She has been a long time Boy Scout Volunteer as a merit badge counselor and as a staff member at BSA National Camp School. She serves as the Chairperson on the ROP (Regional Occupation Program) Board. As such, she cares deeply about our students and our community.
Emily served our students and teachers very well throughout the pandemic and continues to do so. She’s passionate about ensuring that our students have strong fundamental skills in math, reading and science. She continues to work with teachers and district leaders to find solutions to close the learning gaps in these areas. She has promoted programs to assist our students in these disciplines, such as math initiatives, career technical education and algebra readiness.
Emily is also committed to teaching students practical life skills and financial literacy. She wants all students to succeed after high school, whether at college or in a career. She believes each student is unique and seeks to provide high quality education for all types of learners. She believes that all of our students should develop strong critical thinking and reasoning skills.
Emily supports the social, emotional and mental health of our students by serving as a member of the health and wellness committee. She’s dedicated to helping students thrive in a safe environment, physically and emotionally. She is committed not only to closing achievement gaps in education, but also social and emotional gaps caused by the pandemic.
I have witnessed Emily’s efforts to listen to students, teachers and parents in our community and bring their concerns to the Superintendent. Please vote Emily Prusso, along with Bueno and Drouin for school board.