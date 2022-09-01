Lisa Gray, Livermore
I am writing to endorse Emily Prusso for school board. First, I want to address the issue of COVID policies over the last few years. It’s important to understand that the policies enacted by the schools during COVID were NOT decided by the school board. Policies such as at-home school and masking were all decided by the Alameda County health department or the State of California. If you were unhappy with these policies, it’s not the school board you are looking to change. As a licensed mental health professional, I know that kids have been negatively affected over the last few years in so many ways. We all have theories about how things could have been done differently or better in terms of education during COVID. But any such changes were not under the purview of the school board.