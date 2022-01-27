Art Pontau, Livermore
I am a former energy scientist and research senior manager at Sandia National Labs in Livermore. I drive a Bolt EV and have solar panels on my roof. I’m writing in support of policies to encourage distributed clean power production and storage for the State of California. This week the CPUC is considering modifying financial incentives to make it more difficult to install rooftop solar systems. That would be a grave mistake. If anything, incentives should be broadened so that individuals and local businesses can support their communities by producing as much clean energy as the local community needs. Energy cost benefits should extend throughout the community.
Affordable and reliable clean energy supplies for California communities will depend, in part, on locating clean production of power in the communities that use it. Plenty of longer-range transmission line infrastructure will still be needed for overall grid stability; but roof-top solar systems with local backup storage will substantially reduce our need for long range transmission lines. Massive energy infrastructure is complex and costly, suffers ohmic energy transmission losses, and leaves us with debilitating reliability threats from wild-fires and extreme weather events.
As our grid depends more and more on intermittent solar and wind, we’ll experience new daily and seasonal peaks and valleys in supply and demand. Tailoring time-of-use pricing to meet evolving grid demand is inevitable. Cost incentives should still focus on encouraging roof-top solar systems installed with home, business, or community backup energy storage. We need individuals and businesses to fully engage, conserving energy, timing their flexible higher-load activities, and providing clean power where they use it. As people drive more and more EV’s, the best place to charge them will often be at home or at their workplace. The best place to produce that energy is right where the vehicle is being charged. Furthermore, with the right pricing structure, the vehicle batteries themselves could be used to help stabilize the grid. Billions of dollars of future public EV charging infrastructure and operating costs will be avoided.
Making production and efficient use of energy an individual opportunity will encourage and empower people to proudly do their part toward meeting the clean energy needs of every community in the State.