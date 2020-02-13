What things can you do to encourage a better sense of commUNITY in your town? Here are some things I consider when I’m out and about in my hometown of Livermore:
1. Open doors for others, plain and simple; it never gets old.
2. Smile and greet one another. Slow down and unplug from your phones long enough to say hello. You never know when your interaction with others may brighten their day.
3. Clean up after yourself. Please don’t litter, and extinguish your cigarettes, for crying out loud! (Or don’t smoke at all. Think of all the money you’ll save on insurance premiums and by not buying cigarettes.)
4. Clean up after your dog. Would you like to step in a steamy, stinky pile while out playing with your family, friends, or dogs? And if you do clean up your dog’s poop, please dispose of it, too. It’s amazing how many poop-filled bags I see along my walks.
5. Teach your kids to clean up after themselves. Have them wash their dishes and put away clean clothes right away.
6. Instill good habits in your kids. When my family goes shopping, we each try to grab a cart to return to the store or cart corral.
7. Encourage your kids to exchange gifts at Christmas, birthdays, and other occasions to foster goodwill toward one another. Have an only child? Have them exchange gifts with a cousin, friend, or neighbor.
8. Bake goodies to take to a neighbor.
9. Talk to your neighbors. Get to know them. (Yeah, I need to work on this.)
10. Patronize your local businesses. Get to know the owners and employees.
11. Be kind and respectful to cashiers, servers, and other service employees.
12. Thank a veteran or active service member. They have all contributed in some way to protect our many freedoms. We truly are blessed to live where we do.
Thank you for reading this. Now go out there and do your part to encourage a positive, thriving commUNITY! Go forth and be awesome!