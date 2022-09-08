Maria “Lou” Dowd
Teacher LLESA
Maria “Lou” Dowd
Teacher LLESA
Children’s Center
I would like to submit my endorsement for Carol Wahrer for City Council; I have worked with Carol for 4 years and have seen her compassion for others in the way she works, listens and responds to the children, students, co-workers, her parents and her community. Carol truly cares for the City of Livermore and its history; past, present and future. I know Carol as an activist for children and her community, and I believe she will listen and dedicate her talents to help our community.
