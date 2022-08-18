Cindy Rasmussen, Livermore
I have had the pleasure of knowing Alex Izarraraz for several years now. She is running for a position on the School Board here in Livermore. She is always kind, caring and compassionate. She is honest and dependable. With all that has gone on the past few years with our education system and within the school district, Alex is very passionate to make change for the better. We need to bring back the fundamentals of common subjects that will ensure our children will be successful. The voices of the parents and children must be heard, and Alex will ensure they are. She will focus on serving all children in the community and make sure she has their best interest at heart. She will be very committed to public involvement and has the ability to make good decisions. She looks forward to working together with the community to secure quality education for all children. Vote for Alex; she will be a voice for children and parents. She deeply cares for the welfare of the children. It is their education, their life, their school, and their time is NOW!